USDA extends free breakfasts, lunches program for children

WILMINGTON — The USDA recently granted an extension to the summer lunch program that will continue through December 31, or while funding lasts. This program allows any child, regardless of eligibility, to have free breakfast and lunch. Meals must meet the required components to be free of charge.

All children in the community ages 0 to 18 years old can take part in this program and do not need to be a current student. WCS Students attending school in person also have the option to purchase additional entrees and a la carte items for cash, in addition to their free meal.

On September 2 WCS began a weekly meal pack (breakfast/lunch) pick-up program. In-person learners who are currently attending 2 days per week can pre-order and pick up 3 meal packs for their remote learning days at home. WCS Virtual Education students can pre-order and pick-up 5 meal packs.

Meals are packaged for curbside pick-up on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. in the WMS horseshoe drive. Parents are reminded that pick-up orders must be placed at least 1 week prior to the Wednesday pickup so that we can order the proper amount of food and supplies. An online order form is available at wilmingtoncityschools.com/foodservice or parents can call Jodie Havert at 937-283-7250.

All local families are encouraged to take part in this program while it lasts and to utilize the meal pick-up program. There is plenty of food for all the kids in the community.

Schools are reimbursed for these meals from the USDA with the goal of making sure that no child goes hungry in our community. Not only are the meals nutritious and delicious, but they help parents save time shopping for and preparing meals.

Providing meals for local children, especially during times when schools may have to be in full remote learning as they did in the spring, helps schools to continue employing local people to staff their kitchens. It also keeps the food supply chain operating, which helps farmers, truckers, and distribution employees.

