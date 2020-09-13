Clinton County Prosecutor Rick Moyer dies

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard “Rick” W. Moyer has passed away.

Clinton County Republican Party Executive Committee Chairman Tim Inwood provided comments Saturday about the loss of Moyer, who was a Republican with a long-time presence in the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Moyer was “a fantastic county prosecutor,” Inwood said. The county GOP Executive Committee chairman then brought up what Moyer may be best known for — serving on the prosecution in the case of Carrie Culberson’s murder.

“Actually getting a conviction where there was no body of the deceased. That was historic,” he remarked.

Inwood further described Moyer as “a wise legal counselor, a dear friend, and such a giant within our community.”

Indeed, Moyer was a big-framed man who hailed from the Martinsville area of Clinton County.

The information below comes from the biography found on the web page of the county prosecutor’s office.

Moyer served the residents of Clinton County since 1988 when he began working an an Assistant Prosecutor. Mr. Moyer was raised in Clinton County and attended Martinsville School until his freshman year when Martinsville School consolidated with Wilmington City Schools.

He graduated from Wilmington High School in 1968, and graduated from Wilmington College in 1976. Mr. Moyer attended Capital University Law School, where he graduated in 1988, and was admitted to the Ohio State Bar in May 1988.

Mr. Moyer began working for the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office as an Assistant Prosecutor until he was appointed as Chief Felony Prosecutor in 1992. During his years as Chief Felony Counsel from 1992 to 2008, Mr. Moyer prosecuted many cases, including the following:

• Joey Haney: A 17-year-old who shot and killed his girlfriend’s mother, Mary Turner, and then shot her father.

• James Goff: Put on death row for the aggravated murder of Myrtle Rutledge.

• Mitchell Gulley: This case, from 1984, was solved in 2000 when the defendant plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

• Vincent Doan: Doan was convicted of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Carrie Culberson, whose body has never been found. Doan is serving a life sentence without parole.

Moyer had also been an Adjunct Professor at Wilmington College.

