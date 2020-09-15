TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 15, the 259th day of 2020. There are 107 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On September 15, 1963, four Black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. (Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.)

On this date:

In 1776, British forces occupied New York City during the American Revolution.

In 1890, English mystery writer Agatha Christie was born in Torquay.

In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws deprived German Jews of their citizenship.

In 1940, during the World War II Battle of Britain, the tide turned as the Royal Air Force inflicted heavy losses upon the Luftwaffe.

In 1981, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to approve the Supreme Court nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor.

In 1982, the first edition of USA Today was published.

In 1985, Nike began selling its “Air Jordan 1” sneaker.

In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered U.S. troops to get ready for war and braced Americans for a long, difficult assault against terrorists to avenge the Sept. 11 attack. Beleaguered Afghans streamed out of Kabul, fearing a U.S. military strike against Taliban rulers harboring Osama bin Laden.

In 2008, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 504.48, or 4.42 percent, to 10,917.51 while oil closed below $100 a barrel for the first time in six months amid upheaval in the financial industry as Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection and Merrill Lynch & Co. was sold to Bank of America.

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian Norm Crosby is 93. Actor Henry Darrow is 87. Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is 82. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 74. Movie director Oliver Stone is 74. Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 59.Actor Tom Hardy is 43. Actor Marisa Ramirez is 43. Britain’s Prince Harry is 36.