MHRB launches campaign to fight mental health stigma

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about the stigma surrounding mental illness and substance use concerns in an effort to encourage greater respect and understanding.

One in 5 American adults experiences mental illness each year, and 21 million Americans have substance use concerns. But all too often, they remain silent and don’t seek the help they need because of negative stereotypes, labels and fear. The truth is, mental health is every bit as important — and treatable — as physical health.

“We can all do our part to change the perception of mental illness and substance use concerns by educating ourselves and using respectful and accepting language,” said Colleen Chamberlain, executive director at MHRB. “Likewise, we want people to know it’s normal and necessary to seek treatment for mental health and substance use issues, just as you would for any other health condition.”

“Another way to fight stigma is to get comfortable having open conversations about mental health and substance use concerns,” Chamberlain said. “Starting the conversation is the first step to getting help and feeling better.”

The anti-stigma campaign, which launches during Suicide Awareness Month, is a collaboration among the Regional Affiliate Boards, a collective of five ADMHS (Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services) Boards serving Preble, Logan & Champaign, Warren & Clinton, Clark/Green/Madison and Montgomery Counties. The Regional Affiliate Boards coordinate efforts to better serve residents seeking help for behavioral health issues.

For more information and helpful resources, visit LetsTalkOhio.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_Mental-Health-Recovery-Board-1.jpg