Garden club set for plant sale at CCHC

The Wilmington Garden Club will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the grounds of the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. A variety of homegrown plants and fall foliage will be available for purchase. Amounts are limited. Arrive early for best selection. All proceeds support the local garden club. Masks or facial coverings are required while onsite; social distancing is encouraged while shopping.

The Wilmington Garden Club will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the grounds of the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. A variety of homegrown plants and fall foliage will be available for purchase. Amounts are limited. Arrive early for best selection. All proceeds support the local garden club. Masks or facial coverings are required while onsite; social distancing is encouraged while shopping. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_Fall-Plant-Sale-2020.jpg The Wilmington Garden Club will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the grounds of the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. A variety of homegrown plants and fall foliage will be available for purchase. Amounts are limited. Arrive early for best selection. All proceeds support the local garden club. Masks or facial coverings are required while onsite; social distancing is encouraged while shopping. Submitted photo