WPD reports multiple arrests, many perpetrators with drugs

• Police arrested a 21-year-old male for pending warrants and a felony warrant for allegedly fleeing at 9:58 p.m. on Sept. 11. According to the report, police received a tip about the suspect at a South Spring Street apartment. When law enforcement arrived, the suspect ran inside “as soon as he saw the police cruiser” and locked the doors in the residence. Officers saw the subject looking out the window multiple times and heard him “dragging and putting stuff in front of the apartment door,” according to the report. Police made multiple calls over the PA system for him to come out and peacefully surrender. The report indicated the SWAT team was activated and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were contacted to help. After a final opportunity to surrender, the suspect cleared the door and surrendered peacefully. The SWAT team, CCSO, and OSHP were told to disregard their calls.

• Police arrested a female subject who had an active warrant for alleged domestic violence on Paris Avenue at 1:58 a.m. on Sept. 7. According to the report, a 49-year-old male who was the suspect’s partner had a cut on the right side of his forehead and had blood on his head. The victim refused treatment from the squad. The victim advised he sat down on the couch next to the suspect and she “freaked out” and started hitting the victim in the head. The victim advised the suspect was using meth.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged persistent disorderly conduct and obstructing official business on Reba Drive at 1:04 a.m. on Sept. 6. Suspect narcotics were located during the arrest, according to the report.

• Police arrested a male and a female subject for alleged narcotics equipment possession during a traffic stop at 10 p.m. on Sept. 9 around Kentucky and Xenia Ave. According to the report, a dosage unit of amphetamines/methamphetamines, a meth pipe, and a hypodermic needle were seized by police.

• Police arrested a subject with an active warrant at 7:32 p.m. on Sept. 10 after locating them on Sparta Avenue. According to the report, five glass meth pipes were located among the suspect’s possessions.

• Police arrested a male and a female subject after discovering narcotics and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle around Langdon and Hawley Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 6. Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the area and located a dosage unit of amphetamines/methamphetaimes, a hypodermic needle, and a meth pipe.

• Police arrested a subject for allegedly misusing 911 at 12:24 a.m. on Sept. 10 on East Main Street. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a male subject who had a warrant at 10:06 p.m. on Sept. 6 on Langdon Avenue. According to the report, a “snort straw with residue” was seized by police.

• At 3:12 p.m. on Sept. 10, police responded to a gas station on East Main Street in reference to a possible active robbery. Dispatch advised that two males “possibly pulled a gun on a male” sitting inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, police made contact with two males and found no weapons on them. They advised they received a call on a cell phone one of the males purchased recently. Police were informed that the caller said the phone was stolen and had “important information and needed it back.” The receiver stated he would meet the caller at the gas station and give the phone back for $100, which the caller agreed to. When the two arrived, they made contact with the caller who didn’t give him the money when the phone was presented. The caller then proceeded to pull a firearm on him stating he would “blow their head off.” The other male advised a female ran out of the store and grabbed him by the shoulder to move him out of the way. The female allegedly tried to use pepper spray but was unsuccessful. The two males then went around the building to wait for police to arrive. An employee told police he witnessed the incident and the female had entered the store prior to the incident and advised the employees to “watch that way, because they were going to set somebody up.” The employee advised they saw two males come up to the car and saw the male in the vehicle exit it, pointing a gun at the two males. Police seized a 9mm handgun and a smartphone.

• At 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 7, police responded to a two-vehicle accident on West Locust Street. Upon arrival, the officer observed two heavily damaged vehicles. “There were multiple juveniles and an elderly lady complaining of injuries sustained in the accident,” the report states. EMS were on scene and began tending to the injured. Officers later spoke with a 48-year-old female who had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting” from her and she had “slurred speech and delayed motor skills.” While attempting a field sobriety test, the suspect was “unable to follow directions and kept saying she was sorry.” The suspect was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for a blood test and was later cited and given a court date. The suspect was released to a valid driver and could possibly further charges, according to the report.

