In what’s become an annual tradition, staff of Clinton County Juvenile/Probate Judge Chad Carey and other courthouse workers took part in this year’s Iditarod dog sled race where employees root for their own particular musher. In addition to the fun, county workers collected over 55 book bags containing school supplies. They were given to all four local public school districts to help children. From left are Kent Vandervort (first-place winner), Chris Poe (last-place finisher), and Judge Carey.

Submitted photo