COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming local public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Saturday, Sept. 19

• Art & Soul Open Air Market 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, W. Sugartree St., downtown Wilmington features local artists and crafters, jewelry makers, fiber artists, photographers, woodworkers and more. Sanitizing stations and health regulations to keep everyone safe.

• Wilmington Garden Club annual plant sale Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on grounds of the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust St. Homegrown plants and fall foliage available for purchase. Arrive early for best selection. Proceeds support the garden club. Masks or facial coverings required; social distancing encouraged.

Thursday, Sept. 24

• Free community dinner hosted by Grace UMC in Blanchester 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept.24 in the fellowship hall of the church — the final grill-out of the year. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Saturday, Sept. 26

• Fall Family Weekend hosted by Bible Baptist Church Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 featuring all outdoor events and all free (except the fishing derby, which begins at 9 a.m.) with garden tractor pulls/rodeo events beginning at 10 a.m., cruise-in at 3 p.m. and Ball Brothers in concert at 6 p.m. On Sunday: Outdoor worship service at 10:30 a.m., lunch at 11:45 a.m., and outdoor activities beginning at noon including carnival games, petting zoo and hayrides, and Diamond J Rodeo at 1:30 p.m. Please follow social distancing; masks are welcome. Please don’t attend if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been around anyone who has.

• Silent Watch — Veterans and other volunteers will hold a silent watch in 20-minute shifts in front of a flag-draped casket at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial — a “Silent Watch” to bring about awareness of the suicides in the veteran community — Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If anyone would like to give 20 minutes of his or her time, contact the Clinton County Veterans Service Office at 937-382-3233.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

• CMH Regional Health System 13th annual Brake for Breakfast breast cancer awareness event at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center 6:30-9 a.m. (while supplies last) Wednesday, Oct. 7. Breakfast is a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit to-go breakfast as well as giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag will have information on mammography, treatment, cancer screening resources, and a voucher for a tumbler if you schedule a mammogram at CMH in October. Attendees are asked to enter through the parking lot on West Locust St. and exit on Farquhar Ave.