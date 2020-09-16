CCSO deputies make arrests for felonious assault, thefts, drugs

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 43-year-old Cincinnati male for alleged felonious assault at a Vernon Township residence at 12:55 a.m. on Sept. 7. The report lists a 43-year-old female resident as the victim and indicates the victim had possible internal injuries, severe lacerations, and other major injuries. The suspect was an acquaintance of the victim.

• Deputies arrested two males for allegedly breaking and entering at 7:02 p.m. on Sept. 9. According to the report, deputies responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress at Hornbeam Road in Sabina, Richland Township. The two males arrested were a 40-year-old from Hillsboro and a 21-year-old from Greenfield. The report did not list what was stolen but indicated a “vehicle part/accessory” was collected as evidence. A 56-year-old Sabina male was listed as the victim.

• Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Leesburg female for alleged theft at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10. According to the report, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft on State Route 350 West in Clarksville. The report lists a white Freightliner truck as the stolen vehicle.

• Deputies arrested a 44-year-old Wellston male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession during a traffic stop around SR 73 East to US 22 East in Union Township at 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 5. According to the report, the vehicle was stopped for fictitious plates. The driver was found to have a suspended license and had a used syringe, the report indicates.

• At 4:21 a.m. on Sept. 11, deputies came into contact with a 19-year-old Port William male who was in possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and weapons. The report doesn’t list what drugs the suspect had, but the suspect had a .22-caliber rifle, a BB gun, .22-caliber ammo, and a machete. The incident took place on US 22 West in Union Township. No further details were listed.

• At 5:41 a.m. on Sept. 4, deputies came into contact with a subject on Hoskins Road in Union Township who admitted to being in possession of marijuana and was transporting it. The report noted the subject had an active warrant and there were two children in the car. No further details were listed.

• At 7:29 a.m. on Sept. 8, a company on State Route 73 West in Vernon Township reported sometime overnight someone damaged three bucket trucks and stole numerous pieces of equipment. The total value of the stolen and damaged items was $23,557.

• At 12:34 p.m. on Sept. 3, a male subject reported he located a stolen truck from Wilmington parked in the driveway of a Wayne Township residence. Deputies collected keys belong to a male subject and used cigarette butt as evidence.

• At 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 8, a 30-year-old Green Township male reported multiple checks being cashed resulting roughly $10,000 being stolen from him.

• At 2:59 p.m. on Sept. 7, a 21-year-old Port William male reported someone damaged his vehicle at his Main Street residence between 11:30 p.m. the previous night and noon on the reporting date.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574