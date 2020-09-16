CC judge hands down six-month jail sentences, stiff fines

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 31, 2020 and Sept. 4, 2020:

• Roy Hubbard, 46, of Wilmington, two counts of criminal damages, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,500, assessed $135 court costs. Hubbard must have no contact with the victims and pay restitution. Additional charges of aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, public indecency, disorderly conduct, and a second criminal damages charge were dismissed.

• Mai Massey, 37, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. An additional child endangerment charge and a marijuana possession charge were dismissed.

• Elias Willis, 33, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, assessed $135 court costs.

• Logan Hubbard, 30, of Troy, menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an “attempt to commit an offense” charge. Hubbard must have no contact with the victim or the incident location. Any contraband — recording devices, wires, cables — must be forfeited to law enforcement.

• Taylor Shaw, 24, of Blanchester, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I charge. Shaw must take part in “reporting” probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and failure to control were dismissed.

• Jerry Pfister, 43, of Lynchburg, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Pfister must take part in supervised probation. Pfister must obtain an alcohol-drug assessment as soon as possible and comply with all recommended treatment. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine.

• Zachary Whitaker, 28, of Blanchester, criminal damages, driving under suspension-failure to appear/pay fine, two counts of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 150 days in jail (suspended) fined $500, assessed $540 court costs. Whitaker must commit no further offenses for six years. The disorderly conduct offenses were amended from telephone harassment and assault charges

• Tracy Haggerty, 38, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of domestic violence charge, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Jesse Tabor, 35, of Seaman, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge. Tabor must have no contact with the victim and pay $198 in restitution.

• Jeffrey Stevens, 45, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Stevens must have no contact with the incident location for six months. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

