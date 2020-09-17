In the Throwback Thursday baseball photo last week, a player in the back row identified as Fred Summers was actually John Summers, Fred’s brother. Thank you to Julia Curry (Mrs. Fred Summers).

These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 16, 1950:

National headlines

• ‘U.S. Marines Capture Kimpo Airfield; 262 Ships Bring 40,000 Soldiers; Allied Offensive Pushed Six Miles toward Red-Held Capital of Seoul’

“Tokyo (AP) — Tank-led American Marines today captured Kimpo airfield, 12 miles northeast of the new Inchon beachhead and 15 miles northwest of Seoul … It was Gen. MacArthur’s grand-scale gamble to end the war soon.”

• ‘MacArthur Says North Army Will Disintegrate’

“TOKYO (AP) — Gen. MacArthur said two days before the invasion that he believed the capture of Inchon-Seoul area would lead to the defeat of the North Korean Army. ‘We are going to try to seize that distribution area so that it will be impossible for the North Koreans to get any additional men or more than a trickle of supplies into the present area,’ he said.”

Locally

• Mrs. Robert Hadley led the meeting of the Wilmington Mothers Club which included members Mrs. Donald Beckett, Mrs. Emmett Bailey, Mrs. Paul Bashore, Mrs. Harold Bashore, Mrs. Stanley Curtis, Mrs. Miriam DeLargey, Mrs. M.C. Drake, Mrs. Ray Fischer, Mrs. Howard Gebhart, Mrs. Ronald Gordon, Mrs. Harry Hague III, Mrs. Charles Kohler, Mrs. Paul Moffat, Mrs. Herbert Poorman, Mrs. Robert Suer, Mrs. Forrest Tucker, Mrs. Roger Villars, Mrs. Fred Wood and Mrs. Allan Brown.

• Wilmington High School lost its 1950 football season opener to Xenia Central, 20-14 at Alumni Field. For the Hurricane, “James Brooks plunged nine yards for a touchdown” with Jerry Burand passing to Bob Feike for the extra point. Burand also scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.

• In the County High School Baseball League, New Vienna pitcher Jim Allen tossed a no-hitter against Kingman while Martinsville’s Jerry Burton won a one-hitter over Adams.

• Mrs. Lester Thatcher welcomed members of the Miriam Group of the Christian Women’s Fellowship to her home including Mrs. W.J. Galvin, Mrs. Tony Joseph, Mrs. T.E. Rannells, Mrs. W.T. Carroll and Miss Mae Peale.

• Mr. and Mrs. Howard Collett went to Columbus for the annual meeting of the Ohio Huguenot Society, of which Mr. Collett is secretary.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre were Betty Grable and Dan Dailey in “My Blue Heaven.”

News Journal