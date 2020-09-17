Clinton County Democrats open headquarters

The Clinton County Democratic Party opened its headquarters at 100 W. Main St. in Wilmington on Saturday. They have yard signs, buttons, bumper stickers, candidate information, registration forms, absentee ballot applications and more. Hours are Tuesday & Thursday 1-8 p.m.; Wednesday & Friday 1-5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; and closed Sunday and Monday. To volunteer, call 937-584-5219 or 614-535-6753.

