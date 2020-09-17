VFW Auxiliary sets yard sale; tables available, donations also taken

WILMINGTON — The Auxiliary Unit of James H. Smithson Post 6710 is dedicated to supporting veterans and veteran activities through financial and volunteer contributions. A fundraiser to assist them in their objectives is scheduled for this Sunday, Sept 20.

A community-wide Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the post home, 1130 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington. Anyone with items to sell may rent a space for $10. Bring your table and register between 8 and 8:30 a.m.

Anyone wishing to donate items to the Auxiliary for them to sell may bring the items to the Post anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.. All proceeds will go to the benefit of veterans, veterans’ families, and local youth.