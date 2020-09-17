Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Yamato Steakhouse, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 2. Critical: In reach-in cooler behind the grill, cooked rice is stored under raw product. Noodles in cooler were 48°F, shrimp in cooler 56°F and rice in sushi area is 93°F and cooked/prepared 4.5 hours ago. All food must be cooled to 41°F within four hours. Sushi rice must be discarded and made fresh every four hours. Sauces in the sushi area were not dated; yum yum sauce in individual containers in reach-in cooler must be dated. Neosporin above prep cooler; lots of medicine and vitamins on different counters. All medicines and toxic materials must be stored in separate area of food service and be properly marked.

Towels hung on counters; towels must be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. Wall behind grill and rice cooker is dirty. Dishwasher has been removed; plumbing just covered with tape.

Follow-up: Oct. 2.

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester, Sept. 2. Critical: Container of rice and salad in walk-in cooler missing date marks. Corrected. Mice droppings observed in cabinet below tea brewer/dispensers. Clean area, monitor, and contact pest control company for treatment.

Undercounter coolers (2) missing thermometers. Food handlers not wearing hair restraint. Lights (4) nonworking in kitchen. Rusty shelving in kitchen, walk-in coolers and prep cooler. Dust accumulated on ceiling of front prep and kitchen areas. Daylight visible near handle of exit door. Floor trim missing in kitchen.

• China Dragon, 103 E. Main St., Blanchester, Sept. 2. Follow-up. All violations corrected! Thank you.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 2. Complaint. Received complaint that “no one is wearing a mask.” Both employees were wearing masks at time of inspection.

• The Escape, 36 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Sept. 2. Consultation. Everything looks good!

• Gold Star Chili, 1295 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 3. Water accumulated in bottom of main prep cooler. Floor trim needs repaired.

• Tin Cap, 59 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Sept. 2. Everything looks good. No violations at this time. Thank you.

• Ahresty Shop, 2627 US 68 South, Wilmington, Sept. 8. Coffee machine is leaking water onto the floor. Product nozzle is also clogged and needs cleaning.

• Ahresty MC1, 2627 US 68 South, Wilmington, Sept. 8. Both coffee machines nee cleaning. Coffee grounds on floor beside machines.

• Ahresty MC2, 2627 US 68 South, Wilmington, Sept. 8. Critical; Frozen unit would not shut off or lock drain.

Coffee machine leaking water onto the floor.

• Valley Concessions BBQ, 573 Falcon Hill Way, Wilmington, Sept. 4. No concerns at time of visit.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-4.jpg