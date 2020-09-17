COVID-19: Clinton Co. moves to ‘yellow’ status; health commissioner praises schools

It is critically important that you get a flu vaccine this year and get it early. The flu shot is another layer of protection, helps prevent strain on our healthcare system and keeps our workforce healthy.

This graphic shows the daily and monthly trends in Clinton County. Also, at his Thursday update, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, “It is critically important that you get a flu vaccine this year and get it early. The flu shot is another layer of protection, helps prevent strain on our healthcare system and keeps our workforce healthy.”

Clinton County on Wednesday was moved in a healthy direction — from orange to yellow. “The schools are doing a fantastic job!” said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Bauer.