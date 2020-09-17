More sentences handed down in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 31, 2020 and Sept. 4, 2020:

• Bonnie Harrison, 30, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (nine days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Harrison must have no contact with the victim and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Anthony Martin, 55, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (nine days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Martin must have no contact with the victim and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Jodi Bennett, 35, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, sentenced to six days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Bennet must have no contact with the victim.

• Mike Parker III, 27, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, assessed $135 court costs. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Ashley Ramsey, 26, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Brayden Olderham, 21, of Wilmington, underage consumption, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Da Vaunte Davis, 24, of Columbus, marijuana possession, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs.

• Joseph Cramton, 33, of New Vienna, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Keith Miller, 25, of Sabina, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• David Valentine, 42, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Micah Dusseau, 20, of Hilliard, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $75, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Dusseau.

• George Eury, 69, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Eury.

• Jashuana Hudson, 35, of Cleveland, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kyle Williams, 19, of Westerville, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Williams.

• Jordan Mowery, 19, of Boardman, underage consumption. Sentencing stayed.

