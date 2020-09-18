WCA student Michael Shobe honored as National Merit Semifinalist

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

In Clinton County, Michael Shobe, a student at Wilmington Christian Academy, earned the Semifinalist honor.

“Michael has always enjoyed learning and has been blessed to have great, knowledgeable people pop into his life at the right times,” said Brenda and Todd Shobe, Michael’s parents. “We are awfully proud of him and grateful for those who have taught him along the way,”

Mark Wilkie, Administrator at Wilmington Christian Academy, said they were thrilled for the senior.

“He works very hard and is very much involved with learning,” said Wilkie, who also highlighted the language courses Michael has taken. “He’s a pleasure to work with and talk to.”

Erin Miller, WCA guidance counselor, talked about how she is impressed with Shobe’s love of learning for the sake of learning.

“Choosing to take 10 foreign language and eight math classes, for example, shows that he wants to challenge himself, not just achieve good grades,” said Miller. “I am delighted that he is being recognized for his outstanding accomplishments.”

Miller added that Shobe’s 4.0 GPA and his rigorous course selection at multiple colleges speaks to his “desire to be his best self.”

The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of Semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

Shobe https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_Michael-Shobe.jpg Shobe Submitted photo