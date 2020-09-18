Clinton County GOP chooses McCoy as new county prosecutor

The Clinton County Republican Party Central Committee has appointed Andrew T. McCoy as the county prosecuting attorney to fill the vacancy left by the death of Richard W. “Rick” Moyer.

On the staff of the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office since November 2007, McCoy was promoted in 2009 to chief trial counsel, serving in that capacity until 2016 when he was designated chief deputy prosecutor.

In that role, he supervised all aspects of department operations including prosecution of most serious crimes and serving as lead legal counsel to all county and township elected officials, department heads and boards.

From 2012 to the present, McCoy has served private clients with Peelle Law Offices in Wilmington. And he has worked as the Village of Blanchester solicitor/prosecutor from January 2008 to the present.

From 2012 to 2019, he was director and head coach of the Wilmington Youth Wrestling Club.

McCoy served as coordinating counsel for the county’s $82 million sale of Clinton Memorial Hospital, and he provided legal assistance in establishing the Clinton County LEGACY Fund from which monetary grants are awarded for local projects.

Because of the time frame, Moyer’s name will still appear on the November ballot for the county prosecutor position. As a result, voters will be provided an insert with their ballot to make them aware a vote for Moyer, who was unopposed, will be counted as a vote for McCoy.

A pressing timetable for this ballot modification is why the local GOP Central Committee had to take action quickly after Moyer’s Sept. 12 death, explained Clinton County Republican Party Executive Committee Chairman Tim Inwood.

It was Moyer’s wish that McCoy follow him in the position of county prosecuting attorney, Inwood said.

Andrew T. McCoy, left, will be the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney, after the local Republican Party Central Committee chose him to fill the vacancy left by the death of Richard W. Moyer. This also means McCoy is the party’s choice to be its candidate in the November General Election, for which Moyer was slated to run unopposed for re-election. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_mccoy_handshake_p.jpg Andrew T. McCoy, left, will be the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney, after the local Republican Party Central Committee chose him to fill the vacancy left by the death of Richard W. Moyer. This also means McCoy is the party’s choice to be its candidate in the November General Election, for which Moyer was slated to run unopposed for re-election. News Journal file photo