Sabina Historical Society meets

The Sabina Historical Society met Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the museum. Due to the passing of our president, Carl Anders, vice president Tom Mitchell presided.

A resolution of respect was read in memory of Carl, and Mayor Jim Mongold presented to the society a copy of the eulogy read at Carl’s memorial service.

Due to the pandemic, our annual cemetery walk, the annual Christmas dinner, and the cookie booth at Christmas Around Sabina Town have been cancelled.

Rick Kendall is presently working on items for a display at the museum for Wilson Township Grange.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the museum. Meetings are open to the public.