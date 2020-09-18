Local businesses needed to distribute free community masks

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Foundation are currently recruiting local businesses to help distribute over 5,000 free reusable cloth masks to Clinton County residents and businesses this fall.

The intention is to distribute the majority of these masks to community members through businesses throughout the county beginning in October. Individuals can also contact the Chamber directly to request a mask. Businesses do not need to be members of the Chamber of Commerce to be involved.

Masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with priority given to companies with 20 or fewer employees. The number of masks given to each business will depend on individual employee count and estimate of customer traffic.

Please contact the Chamber at 937-728-7075 or dbuchanan@wccchamber.com to sign your business up for distribution by Friday, September 25th.

This project is made possible thanks to the generosity of our donors: HealthFirst for Clinton County, Alkermes, ATSG, Inc., Fiserv, and Wilmington Savings Bank.

