Remembering Rick Moyer at public celebration of life

A public celebration of the life of Rick Moyer, who passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, was held Friday afternoon at the Clinton County Courthouse in Wilmington. The Clinton County native served as the county’s chief prosecuting attorney for the past 28 years. Speakers included his grandson, Drew Moyer (shown) as well as Bill Peelle, Mike McCarty, Andrew McCoy, Josh Sams and Nick Kuntz. A Rosary service and Funeral Mass were held in the morning at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

— — —

Annen Vance photos