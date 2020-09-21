FFA Alumni and Supporters get grant; fundraiser Tuesday evening at fairgrounds

The National FFA Organization awarded an FFA Alumni and Supporters Legacy Grant to Clinton County FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter, which plans to use the funds to improve the quality of the existing FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter.

More than $50,000 in grants, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, has been awarded through the National FFA Organization’s FFA Alumni and Supporters Legacy program this year. The purpose of the grants is to grow the number of local FFA Alumni and Supporters chapters, improve the quality of existing chapters and provide more opportunities for partnership between FFA chapters.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 700,170 student members who belong to one of 8,612 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S. The organization is also supported by 621,453 alumni members in 2,403 alumni and supporters chapters throughout the U.S

An FFA fundraiser is set for Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_Screenshot-398-.jpg An FFA fundraiser is set for Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds. Submitted photo