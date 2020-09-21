CMH set for 13th Annual Brake for Breakfast; breast cancer awareness event Oct. 7

WILMINGTON — CMH Regional Health System is hosting its 13th annual Brake for Breakfast at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center 6:30-9 a.m. (while supplies last) Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual event, with last year’s event serving over 1,000 attendees.

Lance Beus, CMH CEO, emphasized why this event is such a critical part of the hospital’s outreach each year.

“Breast cancer is our most treated cancer at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center, so this event — and its message of early detection — is critically important,” said Beus. “We know that early detection saves lives – and it’s our mission to help as many women as possible discover breast cancer as early as possible. This is the 13th year that CMH has hosted this event, and in those years, we’ve reached thousands of women with a message of early detection – we’re proud of that.”

Breakfast this year will be a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit. Attendees can expect a to-go breakfast as well as giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag will have information on mammography, treatment, cancer screening resources, and a voucher for a tumbler if you schedule a mammogram at CMH in the month of October.

CMH’s affiliation with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) through The James Cancer Network for medical oncology means that CMH patients have access to clinical trials, the OSUCCC – James’ existing treatment plans, and National Comprehensive Cancer Care Network (NCCN)-derived guidelines for the delivery of chemotherapy.

Brake for Breakfast will take place at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center at 31 Farquhar Ave., Wilmington. Attendees are asked to enter through the parking lot on West Locust St. and exit on Farquhar Ave.

More information about this year’s Brake for Breakfast will be available in the coming weeks on the CMH Regional Health System Facebook page or by calling the cancer center at 937-283-2273.

Patients interested in scheduling a screening mammogram may contact their primary care provider or call 937-382-9606.

Many local high school students as well as adult volunteers helped make last year's event a success.

