Kids Care Clubs at East Clinton raise money for Honor Flight

The Kids Care Clubs from the Sabina and New Vienna Elementary Schools presented a check for Honor Flight. The children raised $605.05. Among those pictured are veterans who were at Cherrybend Pheasant Farm in Clinton County for the weekend, Jack Powell and Jen Woodland as representatives of Honor Flight, Kendell and Reese Debold and Colt Jamisison, East Clinton School Nurse Lisa Stevens and Cheryl Roberts who is one of the advisors of the Kids Care Clubs at East Clinton Schools.

