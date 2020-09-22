City, chamber donate masks for WCS students

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington, in partnership with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, recently donated 1,150 reusable cloth masks to all of the in-school elementary students within the Wilmington City School district.

“The city is happy for the opportunity to partner with the chamber on such a worthwhile project for our community,” said Mayor John Stanforth.

Students are currently required to wear cloth face coverings on the bus and at school, and the city and chamber were pleased to work collaboratively to offer support to the students and their families during this challenging time.

“We wanted to help remove any barrier a child may have to safely attend school and we are pleased to help, even in this small way,” said Marian Miller, City Administrator.

The city funded this project through the monies received through the Coronavirus Relief Fund from the CARES Act.

This initiative is an extension of the chamber’s “Community Mask” project, which will also provide 1,700 re-usable youth masks for all of the in-school elementary school students in Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton school districts.

Working with the Clinton County Foundation, the chamber will additionally be distributing 5,000 cloth masks to community members and businesses throughout the county beginning in October.

For more information, visit www.wccchamber.com/communitymasks or contact the Chamber at 937-728-7075.

Wilmington preschoolers show their new masks. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_wcs-preschoolers.jpg Wilmington preschoolers show their new masks. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_wcs-denver-student.jpeg The chamber and the city donated the masks to the Wilmington schools. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_wcs-4-adults.jpg The chamber and the city donated the masks to the Wilmington schools. Several Holmes students with their new masks. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_wcs-holmes.jpg Several Holmes students with their new masks.