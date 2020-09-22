COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming local public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Thursday, Sept. 24

• Free community dinner hosted by Grace UMC in Blanchester 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 in the fellowship hall of the church — the final grill-out of the year. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Saturday, Sept. 26

• Fall Family Weekend hosted by Bible Baptist Church Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 featuring all outdoor events and all free (except the fishing derby, which begins at 9 a.m.) with garden tractor pulls/rodeo events beginning at 10 a.m., cruise-in at 3 p.m. and Ball Brothers in concert at 6 p.m. On Sunday: Outdoor worship service at 10:30 a.m., lunch at 11:45 a.m., and outdoor activities beginning at noon including carnival games, petting zoo and hayrides, and Diamond J Rodeo at 1:30 p.m. Please follow social distancing; masks are welcome. Please don’t attend if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been around anyone who has.

• Silent Watch — Veterans and other volunteers will hold a silent watch in 20-minute shifts in front of a flag-draped casket at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial — a “Silent Watch” to bring about awareness of the suicides in the veteran community — Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If anyone would like to give 20 minutes of his or her time, contact the Clinton County Veterans Service Office at 937-382-3233.

• Fall Y’All Craft Show 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Quaker Knoll church camp and retreat at 675 Sprague Road, Wilmington. About 35-40 inside and outside vendors expected, featuring crafts and baked goods. COVID-19 precautions will be followed

Wednesday, Oct. 7

• CMH 13th annual Brake for Breakfast breast cancer awareness event at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center 6:30-9 a.m. (while supplies last) Wednesday, Oct. 7. Breakfast is a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit to-go breakfast as well as giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag will have information on mammography, treatment, cancer screening resources, and a voucher for a tumbler if you schedule a mammogram at CMH in October. Attendees are asked to enter through the parking lot on West Locust St. and exit on Farquhar Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 17

• Fundraiser for Gabe and Jaime Polston, who were seriously injured in an accident (and who have four children), 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9781 SR 123, Blanchester. Dinner plates including pork, brisket and wings dinner plates, soft drinks or BYOB, live band, raffle and silent auction.