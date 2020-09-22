Posted on by

COMMUNITY CALENDAR


Upcoming local public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Free community dinner hosted by Grace UMC in Blanchester 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 in the fellowship hall of the church — the final grill-out of the year. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Fall Family Weekend hosted by Bible Baptist Church Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 featuring all outdoor events and all free (except the fishing derby, which begins at 9 a.m.) with garden tractor pulls/rodeo events beginning at 10 a.m., cruise-in at 3 p.m. and Ball Brothers in concert at 6 p.m. On Sunday: Outdoor worship service at 10:30 a.m., lunch at 11:45 a.m., and outdoor activities beginning at noon including carnival games, petting zoo and hayrides, and Diamond J Rodeo at 1:30 p.m. Please follow social distancing; masks are welcome. Please don’t attend if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been around anyone who has.

Silent Watch — Veterans and other volunteers will hold a silent watch in 20-minute shifts in front of a flag-draped casket at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial — a “Silent Watch” to bring about awareness of the suicides in the veteran community — Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If anyone would like to give 20 minutes of his or her time, contact the Clinton County Veterans Service Office at 937-382-3233.

• Fall Y’All Craft Show 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Quaker Knoll church camp and retreat at 675 Sprague Road, Wilmington. About 35-40 inside and outside vendors expected, featuring crafts and baked goods. COVID-19 precautions will be followed

Wednesday, Oct. 7

CMH 13th annual Brake for Breakfast breast cancer awareness event at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center 6:30-9 a.m. (while supplies last) Wednesday, Oct. 7. Breakfast is a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit to-go breakfast as well as giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag will have information on mammography, treatment, cancer screening resources, and a voucher for a tumbler if you schedule a mammogram at CMH in October. Attendees are asked to enter through the parking lot on West Locust St. and exit on Farquhar Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Fundraiser for Gabe and Jaime Polston, who were seriously injured in an accident (and who have four children), 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9781 SR 123, Blanchester. Dinner plates including pork, brisket and wings dinner plates, soft drinks or BYOB, live band, raffle and silent auction.