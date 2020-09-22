LOCAL BRIEFS

WCS board to meet

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education regular meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 in the cafeteria at Denver Place Elementary School, 291 Lorish Ave.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

PDC sets meeting

The Public Defender Commission meets at 1 p.m. Oct. 6.