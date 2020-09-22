Sheriff’s reports: Arrests for domestic violence, assault, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

• Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Wilmington male for alleged domestic violence at 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 16. According to the report, units responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a Vernon Township residence on State Route 730. A 36-year-old female resident was found with “other major injuries,” according to the report. The suspect — the victim’s spouse — was located along with a handgun and was arrested.

• Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Clarksville female for alleged domestic violence after responding to a disturbance at 4 p.m. on Sept. 14. According to the report, deputies responded to a Clarksville residence about a disturbance involving custody of a juvenile. Upon arrival, it was found there was a physical altercation between the suspect and the victim — a 37-year-old South Lebanon resident, indicated to be the suspect’s spouse. Both had minor injuries and, after speaking to both parties, the suspect was arrested. No further details were listed.

• At 8:38 a.m. on Sept. 15, deputies received a report of an assault taking place in a residential yard on Canada Road in Martinsville. The report lists a 40-year-old Martinsville male as the victim. The victim was listed as having injuries but described the injuries as “unknown.” Another 40-year-old Martinsville male was listed as a suspect. The relation between the two is unknown, according to the report. No drugs of alcohol were believed to be involved.

• At 1:08 p.m. on Sept. 15, deputies received theft reports from multiple victims in Martinsville. The report indicates an above-ground pool was damaged and a tent was stolen from an old school building, now acting as a residential area, on Cemetery Road. The report lists two females and a male, all from Martinsville, as victims. The report indicates two “strangers” to the victims as suspects.

• At 6 a.m. on Sept. 14, a 46-year-old New Vienna male reported his vehicle was stolen while it was at an auto shop on Cuba Pike in Midland. The report lists a 1987 red Chevy Dually

• At 2:23 p.m. on Sept. 15, a 54-year-old Union Township male reported a television was stolen from his business at the 2700 U.S. 22 West in Wilmington, Union Township.

• At 7:50 p.m. on Sept. 13, a 53-year-old Martinsville male reported a 32-year-old Amelia male allegedly removed items from his property on Florence Avenue. The report lists tire and steel rim fits for a 1985 Chevy S-10 as the stolen items. The report indicates the suspect and victim are acquaintances.

• At 7:26 p.m. on Sept. 12, deputies responded to a Sugartree Street residence in Clarksville on a burglary report. A 23-year-old male resident was listed as the victim and a 32-year- Morrow female was listed as a suspect. The report did not list anything stolen.

