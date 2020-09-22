Municipal Court: Several locals sentenced in domestic violence, assault cases

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 14, 2020 and Sept. 18, 2020:

• Jessica Rittenhouse, 34, of Wilmington, domestic violence, reckless operation, sentenced to 150 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,250, assessed $270 court costs. The reckless operation offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Rittenhouse must take part in supervised probation, take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Timothy Ledford, 47, of Midland, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (139 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Ledford must have no contact with the victim, incident locations, and must take part in supervised probation.

• Christopher Purdin, 32, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Purdin must have no contact with the victim and take part in supervised probation.

• Christopher Knapp, 20, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Knapp must take part in supervised probation, have contact with the victim or the incident location.

• Cristian Shinkle, 36, of New Vienna, assault, obstructing official business, sentenced to 14 days in jail (seven days suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. The obstructing offense was amended from a false information charge. Shinkle must have no contact with the incident location. A second assault charge was dismissed.

• Ryan Poole, 28, of Wilmington, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 360 days in jail (309 days suspended), fined $2,000, assessed $270 court costs. Poole must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of drug instrument possession, an additional O.V.I., and failure to control were dismissed.

• Ashton Morris, 23, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license was suspended from Sept. 17, 2020 to Sept. 17, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Morris must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. Operator’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective Sept. 17, 2020. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation and an additional O.V.I. charge were dismissed.

• Jason Saunders, 32, of Martinsville, obstructing official business, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $270 court costs.

• James Harner, 35, of Cuba, two counts of driving under suspension, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $405 court costs. The two DUS offenses were amended from a driving under 12-point suspension charge. Additional charges of two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, a second driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, a marked lane violation, fictitious registration, no tail lights, two seat belt violations, and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Michael Calvin, 48, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court cost. Calvin must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine.

• Floyd Smitty, 61, of Morrow, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Sept. 18, 2020 to March 18, 2021. Smitty must complete two years of non-reporting probation. An open container charge was dismissed.

• Keverly Frisco, 23, of Sabina, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Frisco must take part in supervised probation.

• Maykel Medley, 23, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Medley must complete 24 hours of communication service and write a letter of apology to the arrested officer. Probation was terminated in this matter.

• Billie Shoemaker, 42, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, obstructing official business, sentenced to 28 days in jail, assessed $135 court costs. The “unauthorized” offense was amended from a theft charge. Shoemaker must write a letter of apology to the victim and the arresting officer.

• Dwight White, 61, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Anthony Martin, 55, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_gavel-pic-5.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574