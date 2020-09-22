Police search for felony probation violator

WILMINGTON — Police remain on the lookout for a suspect after a SWAT search on South Walnut Street early Tuesday afternoon.

Police Sgt. Ron Fithen told the News Journal they had received information about a male subject on a felony probation violation warrant out Xenia on Tuesday.

The subject was allegedly seen going into a house in the 200 block of South Walnut Street.

“We had set up a parameter. We had other officers get there to assist,” said Fithen. “We did receive consent from the homeowner/lessee of the residence to go look for the wanted subject.”

For safety reasons, officers waited until backup arrived to conduct the search.

“Because it was a felony, we wanted to take all precautions to ensure the safety of not only the wanted person but also for the safety of officers and the surrounding neighbors,” said Fithen.

The suspect was not located in the residence; authorities also did not collect any evidence. Officers from WPD, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded.

Fithen couldn’t give the name of the suspect but indicated it was a suspect they were familiar with, a black male in his late 30s.

If anyone has any info about the suspect that may have resided at the South Walnut Street residence, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-3833 or submit a tip at with their Crime Stoppers E-Tip Form at https://wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/police-department .