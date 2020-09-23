Laurel Oaks construction taking shape in Wilmington

Progress is ongoing at Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington where there’s a $35 million construction and renovation project well underway. The formal groundbreaking was held in June 2019 when it was indicated the major project was expected to take three years to complete. Pictured is a new addition that will connect the two main existing buildings.

Progress is ongoing at Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington where there’s a $35 million construction and renovation project well underway. The formal groundbreaking was held in June 2019 when it was indicated the major project was expected to take three years to complete. Pictured is a new addition that will connect the two main existing buildings. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_laurel_oaks.jpg Progress is ongoing at Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington where there’s a $35 million construction and renovation project well underway. The formal groundbreaking was held in June 2019 when it was indicated the major project was expected to take three years to complete. Pictured is a new addition that will connect the two main existing buildings. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal