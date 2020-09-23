Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Fiesta Veracruz, 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Sept. 3. Critical: Chip baskets (customer) cleaned nightly per Person in Charge; equipment must be washed, rinsed, and sanitized in-between customers/after each use. Refried beans 44°F with lid in an off warmer. PIC stated it was from walk-in cooler. Reheated on stovetop to 165°F. Corrected. Spray bottle with chemical missing name label.

Floor of walk-in freezer separated at seam. Dry storage floors upstairs must be cleanable/mopable surface if used for food product. In dry storage area upstairs, product is spilling on floor/cluttered. Floor of walk-in freezer has food debris accumulations. Open can of soda on prep table. Bottle of medicine and keys on kitchen shelf with dry food storage. Containers of broth cooling on floor. Boxes of food/supplies on floor (dry storage). Top inside surface has black residue accumulation. Light (1) nonworking in vent hood. Light bulbs nonworking in ceiling lights above prep table.

Follow-up: Sept. 17.

• Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Sept. 3. Critical: Shredded cheese 47°F, thermometer 45°F (sandwich prep cooler). Person in Charge to monitor, adjust thermostat to maintain foods below 41°F.

Ceiling above 3-sink and reach-in freezer needs repair. Wet cloth (wiping cloth) was not stored in sanitizer solution.

• Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester, Sept. 8. “Facemask complaint.” Employees out front had facemasks. Kitchen staff did not have on masks; when not cooking, need to put on masks.

• AJ’s Pizza, 653 W. Main St., Blanchester, Sept. 8. Facility has facemasks; exemptions available in writing for employees. Everything looks good! Thank you.

• Dollar General, 2783 SR 22 West, Wilmington, Sept. 8. “Facial covering complaint and employee not wearing facemask and coughing all over everyone.” Employee was not wearing facial covering when I arrived. Left handouts for facial covering mandates. Also discussed employee coughing.

• Wendy’s, 50 Roberts Road, Wilmington, Sept. 11. Door on prep cooler in drive-thru not closing properly.

• Rod’s Capricorn Inn, 6660 SR 730, Wilmington, Sept. 8. Everything looks good! Thank you.

• United Dairy Farmers, 211 W. Main St., Blanchester, Sept. 8. “Face covering complaint.” All employees are wearing masks and sings posted.

• Sharrett Community Meats, 230 Main St., Port William, Sept. 11. Still retail sales only. No HACCD plan yet or approval from ODA for custom processing. Facility has PIC certificate; still needs to get someone who is. Manager certified in food safety.

• McDonald’s, 5843 US 68 North, Wilmington, Sept. 11. Everything looks good!

