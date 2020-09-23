Wilmington police reports: Impaired drivers arrested; warrant arrest made on man with handgun

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a subject for an alleged O.V.I. and child endangerment at 10:35 p.m. on Sept. 15. The incident took place around Ohio and Xenia Avenue. Drugs were believed to be involved.

• Police arrested the driver involved in a single-vehicle accident at 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 18 on Ruby Avenue. Drugs were believed to have been involved, according to the report.

• Police arrested a subject on a warrant at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 19 around East Short and South South Street. A loaded 9mm handgun was found and taken as evidence, according to the report.

• Police arrested an 18-year-old male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 1:24 p.m. on Sept. 19 on South Walnut Street. According to the record, two syringes were seized.

• A male subject would be charged with an alleged O.V.I. and failure to control after police were flagged down for an accident on West Main Street at 7:46 p.m. on Sept. 19. According to the report, while investigating the crash, police smelled an odor of alcohol on the suspect’s breath. Police conducted three Standardized Field Sobriety Tests including a one-leg stand, a walk-and-turn test, and asking the suspect to follow the tip of a pen with his eyes only. The tests resulted a total of 10 “validated clues” of intoxication, according to the report

• At 6:32 p.m. on Sept. 16, police received a report of a theft occurring at a store on Rombach Avenue. A DeWalt power tool valued at $139 was listed as the stolen item.

• At 9:09 p.m. on Sept. 16, police received a report of a vehicle being damaged by three juveniles who threw eggs at it around North Mulberry and West Birdsall Street.

