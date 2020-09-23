Municipal court: Many fined for driving under suspension, as well as going 95+ mph

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 14, 2020 and Sept. 18, 2020:

• Paul Ayers Jr., 21, of Columbus, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Marcus Stewart, 31, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, going 50 in a 35 mph speed zone, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Christopher Burress, 36, of Blanchester, menacing, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $270 court costs. Additional charges of disorderly conduct and domestic violence were dismissed.

• Michael Kiphart, 19, of Morrow, driving under suspension, a stop sign violation, fined $280, assessed $135 court costs.

• Zachary Hansford, 27, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Lenier Curtis, 49, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Howard Downing, 37, of Chillicothe, marijuana possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $350, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Downing.

• Robert Taylor, 32, of Cincinnati, no fishing license, fined $40, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tyler Stephens, 25, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• J. Elliott Shouse, 29, of Miamisburg, no hunting license, fined $40, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Shouse.

• Dayan Illiasu, 38, of Louisville, Kentucky, going 101 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Illiasu.

• Courtney Arthur, 23, of Columbus, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Arthur.

• Ebony Benford, 29, of Akron, going 99 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Benford.

• Abbey Szabados, 27, of Middletown, going 97 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Szabados.

• Cody Brown, 24, of Waynesville, going 97 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Brown.

• Shada Grant, 22, of Miramar, Florida, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Grant.

• Steve McFall, 39, of Avon, going 100 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by McFall.

• Chad Ross, 19, of Hillsboro, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $75, assessed $135 court costs.

