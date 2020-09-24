TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Thursday, Sept. 24, the 268th day of 2020. There are 98 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On September 24, 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America’s federal court system and creating the post of attorney general.

On this date:

In 1869, thousands of businessmen were ruined in a Wall Street panic known as “Black Friday” after financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempted to corner the gold market.

In 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered a heart attack while on vacation in Denver.

In 1960, the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was launched at Newport News, Virginia. “The Howdy Doody Show” ended a nearly 13-year run with its final telecast on NBC.

In 1964, the situation comedy “The Munsters” premiered on CBS television. The adventures series “Daniel Boone,” starring Fess Parker, debuted on NBC.

In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered a freeze on the assets of 27 people and organizations with suspected links to terrorism, including Islamic militant Osama bin Laden, and urged other nations to do likewise.

In 2018, China and the United States imposed new tariff hikes on each other’s goods; U.S. regulators went ahead with a planned 10 percent tax on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, and China said it responded with taxes on $60 billion in American goods.

Today’s Birthdays: Rhythm-and-blues singer Sonny Turner (The Platters) is 81. Singer Gerry Marsden (Gerry and the Pacemakers) is 78. News anchor Lou Dobbs is 75. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 74. Actor Gordon Clapp is 72. Actor Harriet Walter is 70. Songwriter Holly Knight is 64. Actor Kevin Sorbo is 62.