Throwback Thursday: All aboard for school

These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 24, 1965:

National headlines

• ‘U.S. Scoffs as Soviet Condemns Viet Policy’

“UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. (AP) — The Soviet Union today condemned the United States as an aggressor and demanded the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Viet Nam as a necessary step for peace. The United States promptly labeled the Soviet attack as ‘stale polemics’.”

Locally

• “Miss Martha Johnson, honorary member, and Mrs. William Levo, charter member of the New Vienna Women’s Club, opened their spacious flower-filled colonial home in Wilmington to members and guests.” Attendees included guest speaker Dr. Richard Bath and members Mrs. Gleason Long, Miss Mary Blackburn, Mrs. May Eaton, Mrs. H. Dana Williams, Mrs. Homer Williams and Mrs. James Terrell.

• Modern Mothers Club met at the home of Mrs. Robert Barnes with Mrs. James Holstein, Mrs. Theodore Potts, Mrs. Jack Colvin, Mrs. Billy Conley, Mrs. Dwight Drummond, Mrs. Robert Lyons, Mrs. Hubert Zurface, Mrs. Robert Curtis, Mrs. Harvey Florea Jr., Mrs. Robert Henry Jr., Mrs. Elbert Stull Jr. and Mrs. Frank Stackhouse.

• Mrs. George Choate and Mrs. Robert Pulver entertained the Wilmington Hobby Club at the Choate home; present were Mrs. Russell Heavrin, Mrs. Charles Warden, Mrs. Tom O’Neil, Mrs. Dexter Martin, Mrs. Salvador Santoto, Mrs. Harold Currant, Mrs. Charles Gallagher, Mrs. Rex Brewer and Mrs. Paul Newkirk.

• Births at Clinton Memorial Hospital included daughters to: Mr. and Mrs. Freeman Doyle of Clarksville; Mr. and Mrs. Owen Stahl of Wilmington; and Mr. and Mrs. John Minzler of Lynchburg. Local deaths included Mrs. Nellie Bonecutter of Wilmington and Mrs. Carrie Carr of Harveysburg.

• Clinton-Massie football cheerleaders pictured were Beth Harvey, Fonda Michaels, Cathy Chaney, Marianne Shirden and Pat Schwamberger.

• William Sutton, age 12 of Birdsall St., received bruises when he rode his bicycle into the path of a car driven by Paul Powell, 42, of Birdsall St., who was not cited.

• Showing at the Wilmington Drive-in were Frankie Avalon and Deborah Walley in “Sergeant Deadhead” and Elvis Presley in “Fun in Acapulco.”

A New Antioch School bus gets turn signals on May 8, 1949.