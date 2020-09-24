Clinton County real estate transfers

This list of real estate transfers within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

HRES Investments LLC to Ellen E. Hill, 418 Booth Avenue in Wilmington, $208,000.

Russell and Karen K. Fite to Ronald D. Jr. and Amanda M. Shinkle, 485 Country Manor Drive in Adams Township, $294,500.

James P. (aka Phillip) Tolin to Alicia L. Tolin, 542 Mound Road in Chester Township, no sales amount.

NRZ REO VII LLC to William F. McCoy, 295 West Sugartree Street in Wilmington, $37,500.

Robert Todd Bandow ½ interest and Richard Douglas Naylor ½ interest to Robert Todd Bandow and Richard Douglas Naylor, 411 West Main Street in Blanchester, another property on Main Street, and two properties on Railroad Street in Blanchester, no sales amount.

Ralph E. Jr. and Amy Sexton to Amy Sexton, 3098 Pansy Road in Vernon Township, no sales amount.

Ralph E. Jr. and Amy C. Sexton to Amy S. Sexton, 3096 Pansy Road in Vernon Township, no sales amount.

Ralph E. Jr. and Amy C. Sexton to Amy S. Sexton, 3096 Pansy Road in Vernon Township, no sales amount.

Patricia A. and Terry M. Yankie to Terry M. Yankie, 14645 State Route 134 in Clark Township, no sales amount.

William Weeks Westerfield III Family Lands Trust to William Weeks Westerfield III Family Lands Trust and John Gayden Westerfield Trust, Luttrell Road in Wayne Township, no sales amount.

McCollin Westerfield and et al to John Gayden Westerfield Trust and Elizabeth Prince and William W. Westerfield III, Luttrell Road in Wayne Township, no sales amount.

Nigel Ian and Kristine Ann Wood to Nigel Ian Wood, 901 New Oglesbee Road in Union Township, no sales amount.

Hugh E. Townsend Revocable Living Trust to Vaughn Townsend, 1373 Townsend Road in Clark Township, $71,500.

Lori L. Riley to Timothy J. and Katie M. Riley, 6837 State Route 350 West and another property on SR 350 in Vernon Township, no sales amount.

Lenore Reeder Living Trust to Meghan and Jeffrey DiMario, two properties on Baldwin Street in Blanchester, plus 312 North Columbus Street in Blanchester, plus two more properties on North Columbus Street in Blanchester, $115,000.

Bill D. Marine and Susan K. Kocher to Steven D. Alsip, 36 Columbus Street in Wilmington and another property on Columbus Street in Wilmington, $94,900.

Cherie Williams to Kendra McEvoy ½ interest and Brandon Cole ½ interest, 89 Cambo Place in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to J. Schwartz Leasing LLC, 460 South Street in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Michael C. Mann, Derek D. Mann, Brett R. Mann, Ryan S. Mann, and Jarrod M. Mann to Robert and Barbara Meyer, 485 North Nelson Avenue in Wilmington, $185,500.

Robert J. and Cynthia D. Peterson to Cynthia Joleen Dodson, 640 Prairie Avenue in Wilmington, no sales amount.

Robert J. Peterson to Robert J. Peterson, 8 Peterson Place in Wilmington and another property on Peterson Place, no sales amount.

Kelly A. Tolliver to Kelly A. Tolliver Revocable Living Trust, 1032 McCune Road in Richland Township, no sales amount.

Michael R. and Sherry A. Bigelow to Dianna Grimsley, 31 Oak Leaf Court in Richland Township, $47,000.

Devin S. and Sarah L. Ford to Kellie Sick and Kristin Goss, 744 East Fork Road in Green Township, $185,000.

Ronald D. Shinkle Jr. to Jesse A. Lanning, 173 Kentucky Avenue in Wilmington, $137,000.

RTLM Properties to Karen Aleksiejczyk, 5022 Sean Circle in Blanchester, $170,000.

Jimmie L. Richardson to Joel Plotner, 8 High Street in Martinsville, $135,000.

Edward H. and Wilma Kathleen McCarty to Matthew T. Greene, 45 Huffman Avenue in New Vienna and another property on Huffman Avenue, $79,500.

Douglas A. Whittenburg ½ interest and Stephanie L. Whittenburg ½ interest to Douglas A. Whittenburg, 1183 Anderson Drive in Union Township, no sales amount.

James R. Cutlip to Brett Unger, 308 Alumni Circle in Wilmington, $133,000.

Frank Nagy IV and Stevie S. Sears to Frank Nagy IV and Stevie S. Nagy, 6766 Center Road in Chester Township, no sales amount.

Edward T. and Bonnie Sue Hammons to Ricky A. Bowman, 7662 Rosewood Drive in Blanchester, $140,000.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_real-estate-transactions.jpg