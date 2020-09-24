Rombach Avenue collision sends woman to CMH

A woman was transported by the Wilmington Life Squad to Clinton Memorial Hospital following a collision Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rombach Avenue and Progress Way. She was speaking prior to transport, a WPD officer said at the scene. The preliminary information at the scene is that the van ran a red light.

A woman was transported by the Wilmington Life Squad to Clinton Memorial Hospital following a collision Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rombach Avenue and Progress Way. She was speaking prior to transport, a WPD officer said at the scene. The preliminary information at the scene is that the van ran a red light. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_collision.jpg A woman was transported by the Wilmington Life Squad to Clinton Memorial Hospital following a collision Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rombach Avenue and Progress Way. She was speaking prior to transport, a WPD officer said at the scene. The preliminary information at the scene is that the van ran a red light. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal