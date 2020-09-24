Caesar Creek Lake fishing pier upgraded

An all-access fishing pier at Caesar Creek Lake has been upgraded with underwater structure and a light to attract more fish, as well as improved security features, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The pier is ADA accessible and features an underwater light that attracts baitfish, which in turn brings in larger fish.

Fish attractors (trees) were placed in the water near the pier to provide underwater habitat and enhance angler success. The fish attractors are marked with buoys to help anglers locate them.

A new security light over the pier improves security for evening and night fishing.

The pier is located at Caesar Creek State Park.

The project was made possible by a partnership between Whitetails Unlimited (WTU) Caesar Creek Chapter and ODNR’s divisions of Wildlife and of Parks and Watercraft. The divisions purchased, installed, and upgraded the pier and parking lot. Additional funding was provided by the WTU Caesar Creek Chapter.

This project is funded in part through a gas tax on marine fuels and the Sport Fish Restoration Act, an excise tax on fishing equipment administered through the Division of Wildlife and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

