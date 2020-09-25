ECMS honors its Astro Achievers

East Clinton Middle School held our first Astro Achiever Award Breakfast on Thursday, Sept.24. This event was live streamed on Facebook for parents to see. Thank you students.

These students were nominated by the staff for their participation, role modeling, work ethic in the classrooms:

Eighth grade

Zay Scott, Chloe Scott, Sydney Beiting, Owen Roberts, Bo Frye, Baylie Simpson, Preston Behr, Kasen Terrell, Dylan Mobley, Kaylee Bates, Mitchell Ellis, Sean Borrageiro, Alex Stroud, Claire Brown, Shelby Prater, Isaac Nevergall Hadle Clark, Kale Mongold.

Seventh grade

Abigail Prater, Kami Kile, Serena Williams, Max Gulley, Josi Balon, Zimri Mahanes, Karsyn Jamison, Carly Bazaldua, Jackson Seabaugh, Rhielynn Lightle, Madi Bryant, Haley Carroll, Dru Simmons, Kyndra Haas, Rylee Kempton.

Sixth grade

Sarah Tate, Charity Hanes, Avaylia Hollingsworth, Xander Black, Shaylee Slagle, Brody Looper, Paiton Kidder, Brianna Stegmeier, Terrence Waldren, Tempa Helterbran, Mason Rack.

