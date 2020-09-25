Flu shot appointments being made at Clinton County Health Department

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District is taking calls to make appointments for the annual flu vaccine.

Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine, according to the CCHD’s Facebook page.

Flu vaccine can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, hospitalizations and has been shown to be life-saving, the health department stated.

Most people who get sick with flu will have mild illness; however, flu can make chronic health problems worse. Flu vaccine is the best protection from flu and its potentially serious complications, according to CCHD.

Call the Clinton County Health Department at 937-382-3829 extension 125 to see when you can come, or email driehle@clincohd.com .