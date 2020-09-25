SR 72 full closure scheduled for railroad maintenance

CLINTON COUNTY — Railroad crossing maintenance requires a road closure of State Route 72 in Reesville beginning Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Indiana & Ohio Railroad will be closing the crossing at S.R. 72, south of Roberts Street at the 8.64 mile marker, through Saturday, Oct. 10.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. Route 22, State Route 729, U.S. Route 35 and Interstate 71.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com .