ODOT sets work for next week in Clinton County

Through the week ending Saturday, Oct. 3, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com .

Continuing impacts

S.R. 73 resurfacing — S.R. 73 will be reduced to one lane between the Warren-Clinton County line and the S.R. 73 bypass at Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

New impacts

S.R. 73 ditching — Near the Nelson Avenue overpass, between Mitchell Road intersection and U.S. 68 interchange. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards and/or barrels.

S.R. 72, S.R. 134 and S.R. 729 pavement repairs — On S.R. 72, from the Highland County line to U.S. 22; on S.R. 134, at various locations between the Highland County line and Wilmington; and on S.R. 729, between S.R 73 and Sabina. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers and/or arrow boards.

S.R. 134 railroad crossing repair — Near the junction with U.S. Route 68 in Wilmington. S.R. 134 will be closed from 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, through 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. Traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. 68 and S.R. 350. (This project was rescheduled.)