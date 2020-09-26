2020 Fall Family Weekend underway at Bible Baptist Church

The 2020 Fall Family Weekend at Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington got underway Saturday, Sept. 26 with a rodeo, garden tractor pulls, a classic car cruise-in and more. In the photo, it’s not enough to lasso a running calf. Then you have to get off the horse and tie the calf down. The Fall Family Weekend continues Sunday, Sept. 27. Hand sanitizing stations are available on the grounds.

The 2020 Fall Family Weekend at Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington got underway Saturday, Sept. 26 with a rodeo, garden tractor pulls, a classic car cruise-in and more. In the photo, it’s not enough to lasso a running calf. Then you have to get off the horse and tie the calf down. The Fall Family Weekend continues Sunday, Sept. 27. Hand sanitizing stations are available on the grounds. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_out_of_saddle.jpg The 2020 Fall Family Weekend at Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington got underway Saturday, Sept. 26 with a rodeo, garden tractor pulls, a classic car cruise-in and more. In the photo, it’s not enough to lasso a running calf. Then you have to get off the horse and tie the calf down. The Fall Family Weekend continues Sunday, Sept. 27. Hand sanitizing stations are available on the grounds. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal