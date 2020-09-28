Municipal court: Several sentenced to jail, hefty fines

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 21, 2020 and Sept. 25, 2020:

• Dusty Cox, 40, of Hillsboro, attempted breaking and entering, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a breaking and entering charge. Cox must have no contact with the victim or incident location.

• Curtis Heckert, 21, of Sabina, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,500, assessed $270 court costs. Heckert was remanded to the jail. Heckert must pay $30 in restitution. Additional charges of obstructing official business, theft, and “escape’ were dismissed.

• Bobby Hill III, 31, of Midland, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Sept. 22, 2020 to Sept. 22, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Hill was remanded to jail immediately. Operator’s license was destroyed. Hill may not apply for driving privileges until all other impediments to his license have been resolved. Additional charges of drug instrument possession, driving under suspension, failure to control, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Adam Garrett, 32, of Blanchester, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. “Probation to obtain assessment for the Phoenix (residential) treatment,” the court record states.

• Kevin Hamill, 33, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs.

• James Wilson, 60, of Blanchester, assault, inducing a panic, sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Wilson must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victim. Wilson shall also not possess a firearm until treatment is completed or made satisfactory progress. A “weapons while intoxicated” charge was dismissed.

• Kristin Houser, 35, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. Houser must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Tara Benner, 43, of Clarksville, theft, trespassing sentenced to six days in jail, fined $250, assessed $270 court costs. Benner must have no contact with the incident locations. An additional theft charge was dismissed.

• Ricky Hines of Wilmington, zoning violation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs.

• Lucas Peters, 38, of Clarksville, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Benjamin Benner, 19, of Clarksville, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jordan Rich, 30, of Waynesville, animal cruelty, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

