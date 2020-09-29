TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 29, the 273rd day of 2020. There are 93 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 29, 2005, John G. Roberts Jr. was sworn in as the nation’s 17th chief justice after winning Senate confirmation.

On this date:

In 1789, the U.S. War Department established a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.

In 1910, the National Urban League had its beginnings in New York as The Committee on Urban Conditions Among Negroes.

In 1918, Allied forces began their decisive breakthrough of the Hindenburg Line during World War I.

In 1938, British, French, German and Italian leaders concluded the Munich Agreement, which was aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.

In 1975, baseball manager Casey Stengel died in Glendale, California, at age 85.

In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.

In 1982, Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claimed the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. (To date, the case remains unsolved.)

In 2001, President George W. Bush condemned Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers for harboring Osama bin Laden and his followers as the United States pressed its military and diplomatic campaign against terror.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 85. Actor Ian McShane is 78. Jazz musician Jean-Luc Ponty is 78. Nobel Peace laureate Lech Walesa is 77. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 72. Rock singer-musician Mark Farner is 72. Olympic gold medal runner Sebastian Coe is 64. Singer Suzzy Roche (The Roches) is 64. Comedian-actor Andrew “Dice” Clay is 63. Actor Kelly McCreary (TV: “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 32. Singer Phillip Phillips is 30.