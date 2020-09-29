2 vehicles and a camper stolen in same Clinton County township

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 6:55 a.m. Sept. 24, deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report on State Route 350 East in Cuba/Washington Township. According to the report, the 61-year-old victim advised the vehicle had some of his tools in it. The report indicates the vehicle was a blue 1994 Ford F-150. A black tool bag, a hole saw set, and a large and a small crescent wrench were listed as the stolen items.

• At 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19, deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 68 South in Washington Township on a theft report. A 58-year-old resident reported her white Fleetwood camper was stolen sometime overnight.

• At 4:48 p.m. Sept. 20, deputies responded to a residence on Bethel Lane in Washington Township on a stolen vehicle report. According to the report, a red 2000 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from a 46-year-old New Vienna man.

• Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Cuba man for alleged drug paraphernalia at 6:15 a.m. Sept. 24. According to the report, the suspect was found driving a Jeep with no plates on State Route 350 West near Clarksville. Deputies discovered the suspect had no driver’s license and drug paraphernalia reportedly was located in the suspect’s book bag. The report also indicates deputies seized cutting wire with pull handles, a cordless reciprocating saw, and about 10 fluid ounces of “blue liquid” in a spray bottle.

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Loveland man who was an alleged fugitive from justice at 5:06 p.m. Sept. 19. According to the report, deputies were dispatched to Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester/Marion Township to investigate a complaint. Several subjects were found to have active warrants, one of which was out of Indiana.

• At 11 p.m. Sept. 19, deputies investigated a burglary on South 2nd Street in Clarksville. The report lists a 58-year-old resident as the victim. The report doesn’t list any items as stolen, but the keyhole and door strike plate were damaged. Deputies collected fingerprints at the scene.

• At 11:20 p.m. Sept. 20, a 40-year-old Union Township man indicated two unidentified suspects attempted to gain entry into his residence on State Route 350 West.

• At 10 a.m. Sept. 22, a 61-year-old Liberty Township man reported his 6×8 utility trailer was stolen from his residence on North Curry Road.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-5.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.