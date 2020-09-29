October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Clinton County

This week the Board of Clinton County Commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, urging citizens to work together to eliminate domestic violence from the community. From left are Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods, Kerry Steed, Alternatives to Violence Center Director Dara Gullette, and Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty.

This week the Board of Clinton County Commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, urging citizens to work together to eliminate domestic violence from the community. From left are Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods, Kerry Steed, Alternatives to Violence Center Director Dara Gullette, and Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_dom_viol.jpg This week the Board of Clinton County Commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, urging citizens to work together to eliminate domestic violence from the community. From left are Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods, Kerry Steed, Alternatives to Violence Center Director Dara Gullette, and Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal