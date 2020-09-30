COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming local public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Thursday, Oct. 1

• For teens: Banned Books Challenge through the Wilmington Public Librarynow through Oct. 24. Banned Books Week kicks off a month-long celebration of your freedom to read. “Be a Rebel Reader” and stomp out censorship and explore new topics. Since 1982, over 11,000 titles have been challenged nationally. Registration required for all programs at 937-382-2417 or at wilmington.lib.oh.us. Links to online events provided after registration.

Monday, Oct. 5

• SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive 3-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 in the training rooms, 179 S. Jackson St., Sabina. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or at 937-461-3220.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

• CMH 13th annual Brake for Breakfast breast cancer awareness event at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center 6:30-9 a.m. (while supplies last) Wednesday, Oct. 7. Breakfast is a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit to-go breakfast as well as giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag will have information on mammography, treatment, cancer screening resources, and a voucher for a tumbler if you schedule a mammogram at CMH in October. Attendees are asked to enter through the parking lot on West Locust St. and exit on Farquhar Ave.

• Monthly Wilmington community blood drive sponsored by CMH Regional Health System noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 in the Wilmington Municipal Building Moyer Community Room, 69 N. South St. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or at 937-461-3220.

Thursday, Oct. 15

• Virtual Book Chat for Adults online through the Wilmington Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Chat about books you’ve being reading recently; hear from others and find a new favorite. Registration required for all programs at 937-382-2417 or at wilmington.lib.oh.us. Links to online events provided after registration.

Saturday, Oct. 17

• Fundraiser for Gabe and Jaime Polston, who were seriously injured in an accident (and who have four children), 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9781 SR 123, Blanchester. Dinner plates including pork, brisket and wings dinner plates, soft drinks or BYOB, live band, raffle and silent auction.

• Memorial car show will be held in memory of Bobby Maxwell who died Sept. 19 at 33. The show will be held in the parking lot of Smyth Parts Plus store, 1573 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• For teens 12-18: LARPing— Live Action Role Playing — at Wilmington Public Library front lawn noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. All fighters and monks, mages and wizards, knights and warriors invited to the in-person event. All supplies will be provided. No weapons may be brought on site as they will be made at the library out of cardboard and foam. Masks and registration will be required and costumes are encouraged. Registration required for all programs at 937-382-2417 or at wilmington.lib.oh.us. Links to online events provided after registration.

