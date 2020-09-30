LOCAL BRIEFS

Jackson earns SHU honor

Mya Jackson of Wilmington has qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean’s List of Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J.

CC PDC to meet

Clinton County Public Defender Commission meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the Clinton County Law Library, located on the third floor of the Clinton County Courthouse.

Office to begin accepting

passport applications

Starting Monday, Oct. 5 the Clinton County Clerk of Courts Office will again accept passport applications. Please note this will be by appointment only.

Call 937-382-2316 to schedule your appointment time.

The Clinton County Clerk of Courts Office is located on the third floor of the Clinton County Courthouse.